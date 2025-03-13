Shneur Zalman, the 18-year-old from Rosh Ha'ayin who miraculously survived a shooting attack near the Ariel Industrial Zone on Wednesday, recounted the moments of terror.

"I was traveling in a vehicle and suddenly I saw a green laser pointed at me," he recalled from his hospital bed at Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva. "I pressed the gas, but then I heard a string of nearly 20 bullets hitting the vehicle. The steering wheel locked, and I managed to escape on foot towards the industrial zone."

His mother added that the laser pointed at Shneur Zalman gave him two critical seconds to understand that he was under attack and attempt to escape.

"I immediately felt that it was a terror attack. There have been such cases in the area. They shot at soldiers in the same spot. I fled on foot for ten minutes with a bullet in my hand," he added.

Yisraela, his mother, said, "I am comforting myself by reminding myself that he was only hurt, and that G-d forbid we could have been without him today, that's all."

She herself learned of the terror attack from television: "I saw the Patriots program and I heard about a terror attack and a boy of about 20 who was injured. I wrote in the family chat and my son didn't answer. And then his father called and I immediately screamed, 'What happened to Zalmy?' I immediately felt they had hurt my child."

Her daughter, who works with Magen David Adom (MDA), called sobbing, and her fear increased.

"I told myself, 'They killed my child.' And then a paramedic called me and said that he is conscious. When I arrived at the hospital, he was conscious but covered in blood. The doctors said he lost five liters of blood. It's an open miracle."

Shneur Zalman added: "I experienced a miracle. We need to treat the front of Judea and Samaria like Gaza, eliminate the terror infrastructure and not just take out one cell or another."