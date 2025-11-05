Australian actor Nathaniel Buzolic (Nate Buzz) visited Ariel University in Samaria this week ahead of a trip to lead a Christian delegation through Israel. Speaking to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, Buzolic shared his impressions from his time at the university and his ongoing support for the State of Israel.

"We've had a great day touring and seeing the facilities of what is happening here in Samaria," Buzolic said. "I'm actually out here for a trip that starts in a couple of days with 30 Christians who are going to be coming into the land. I'm going to be taking them to all the significant sites... also hopefully getting them up to speed and understanding about how the modern state of Israel has a great story to tell."

Buzolic emphasized the significance of connecting biblical heritage with Israel's modern story. Touring Ariel University was, he said, "an eye-opener." "Today I got to sit with Arabs, Druze, and Jews who are all coming here for the same purpose... having this great conversation with this young Arab-Israeli who is a Muslim... she feels just as much a part of it as the Jewish students, which just destroys this whole apartheid narrative."

Reflecting on the recent return of Israeli hostages, Buzolic described the moment as powerful. "The very first thing I did was I thanked God that he kept these young men alive under horrible, unbelievable circumstances... But the fact that they were able to return home and be reunited with their families... was a very joyful moment."

"The work obviously hasn't finished and there are still bodies remaining that need to be returned... Until every single one comes home, the work isn't done."

Buzolic, who has visited Israel repeatedly over the last two years, underscored the ongoing challenge of combating misinformation. "As long as there is a Palestinian who identifies with this free Palestine jihadist movement, I will always have work to do... They will always be creating propaganda, lies, and different strategies to vilify not only the state of Israel, but the Jewish identity abroad."

Returning to Israel again, Buzolic said it felt like coming home. "My love and appreciation of the Jewish people has been galvanized after the last 24 months, which means you won't be able to get rid of me, Israel. I'm here to stay."

He also spoke about meeting hostage family member Eli Sharabi. "When I met him, my first thought... was, 'Oh, I expected him to be taller'... the way Eli Sharabi holds himself, you would expect him to be six foot six... I do look up to him in a spiritual way."

Buzolic concluded the interview by expressing his appreciation to Ariel University. "In America, we always choose a college campus that we love and we support... I'm putting everyone on notice right now that my allegiance is to Ariel University moving forward. This is my team. This is my university."