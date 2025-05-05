US President Donald Trump on Sunday told reporters aboard Air Force One he is considering naming his deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, as National Security Adviser to replace Mike Waltz.

Trump added that he expects to appoint a successor to Waltz within six months.

Trump last week announced that Waltz would be removed from his position as National Security Adviser following backlash over the saga surrounding his adding journalist Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic to a private messaging group where US military strike plans against Houthi rebels in Yemen were being discussed.

While the President removed Waltz as National Security Adviser, he did not dismiss him outright, instead nominating him as US Ambassador to the United Nations.

The Washington Post reported late last week that Trump decided to dismiss Waltz partly because he discovered that Waltz had conversations with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the possibility of military action in Iran.

The Prime Minister's Office denied the claims and said, "Contrary to the Washington Post report, PM Netanyahu did not have intensive contact with Mike Waltz on Iran. PM Netanyahu had a warm meeting with Mike Waltz and Steve Witkoff at Blair House in February prior to the Prime Minister's meeting with President Trump at the White House. Mike Waltz also joined VP JD Vance in a meeting with the PM before leaving Washington. Since then, the PM, the former National Security Advisor and Steve Witkoff had one phone conversation that did not deal with Iran."