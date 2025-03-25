Top White House officials are in turmoil after National Security Adviser Mike Waltz mistakenly added a journalist to a private group chat discussing sensitive military plans. POLITICO reported on Tuesday that the revelation has triggered debate within the administration, with discussions underway about Waltz’s future. President Donald Trump will ultimately decide whether Waltz remains in his position.

A senior administration official confirmed to POLITICO that White House staffers are deliberating over how to handle the situation. Waltz inadvertently included Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg in a Signal chat labeled “Houthi PC small group,” where high-ranking officials such as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard were reportedly discussing a potential military strike.

One official stated that opinions are divided, with some arguing that Waltz’s mistake is too serious for him to continue in his role. “Half of them saying he’s never going to survive or shouldn’t survive,” the official said. Two senior aides have suggested that Waltz should step down to prevent the president from being put in a difficult position.

Despite the controversy, the White House has not yet moved against Waltz. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt issued a statement affirming that President Trump continues to have confidence in his national security team. However, internal pressure remains for Waltz to take responsibility, possibly leading to his resignation.

According to the report, some officials argue that others in the group chat, including Vice President Vance and Secretary Hegseth, may also face scrutiny for their role in the discussion. Trump’s response is still uncertain, as he evaluates the situation and its broader implications.

Lawmakers have also weighed in. Representative Don Bacon (R-Neb.), a member of the House Armed Services Committee, condemned the mishandling of classified information, calling it “unconscionable.” Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee, stated that his committee would investigate the matter.

Despite these concerns, Waltz continues to have support from key Republicans. House Speaker Mike Johnson dismissed calls for his resignation, stating, “He’s exceptionally qualified for the job. He is trusted—trustworthy. He was made for that job, and I have full confidence in him.”

With the president’s decision still pending, the White House remains under scrutiny as officials await the next move in this unfolding situation.