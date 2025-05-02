CNN has reported that an Israeli drone struck a ship sailing towards Gaza with the goal of "breaking the siege on the Strip."

The flotilla's organizers have not officially blamed Israel.

However, they said that 30 people were on board the ship, which was sailing near Malta at the time of the strike, and admitted that it contained humanitarian aid intended for Gaza. There is now a hole in the ship, reports said.

According to the organizers, only the authorities in southern Cyprus responded by sending a rescue ship and aid.

Israel has not responded to the reports.