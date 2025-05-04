The Ministry of Transport clarified today that in order to ensure the safety of the thousands of worshippers in Meron, visitors will be allowed to stay in the compound of the Tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai on Lag B'Omer for up to 5 hours.

The restriction will be enforced using an advanced ticketing system.

According to the new guidelines, all visitors will be required to purchase a ticket in advance that includes a precise entry time. The ticket will allow a stay of only 5 hours from the time of entry, after which the visitor will be required to leave the compound.

Ticket sales will begin tomorrow afternoon and continue until next Monday. Authorities warn that entry will not be allowed without a previously scheduled ticket, and entry will be blocked for those who exceed the allotted time.

The authorities decided on another dramatic change because the pilgrimage will take place on Thursday and Friday. According to the announcement, due to concerns about violating the Sabbath, all buses to central and southern Israel will cease service from Meron on Friday at 1:00 PM - significantly earlier than in previous years.