Rabbi Shilo Marom from the Keshet pre-military academy said goodbye to his student Captain Noam Ravid, 23, from Sha'arei Tikva, an officer in the Yahalom special engineering unit, who was killed in action today in a tunnel explosion in Gaza.

"Your smile said it all. You were a beloved person. We had deep conversations at the academy. And you wanted to give to our people from a deep connection to your roots. You worked hard on this. We will miss you," said Marom.

He added: "Pray, together with your friends from the class, that we continue to fight for the revival of the Jewish people here in the land of our ancestors. The land to which you are returning."

The academy published a message of mourning: "The academy announces with sorrow the fall of Captain Noam Ravid. May the Lord wipe tears from all faces and remove the disgrace of His people from all the land (Isaiah 25)."

His family will mourn at 88 Barkat Street, Sha'arei Tikva.