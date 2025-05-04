Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir visited the Shayetet 13 naval commando special forces unit this morning, accompanied by Vice-Admiral David Saar Salama.

During the visit, the Chief of Staff was presented with a briefing on the operations and capabilities that the unit utilized during the war, and he spoke with the unit's soldiers about their actions in the various sectors and expressed his appreciation for their efforts.

Zamir referred to the expected expansion of fighting in Gaza and said, "This week we are issuing tens of thousands of orders to our reservists in order to enhance and expand our operation in Gaza. We are increasing pressure in order to bring back the hostages and defeat Hamas. We will operate in additional areas and destroy all infrastructure above and below ground."

"You, soldiers of the flotilla, are a unique unit that has operated throughout the war with distinction and brought significant achievements with your special capabilities. We will continue to strengthen the naval dimension - special operations at sea and from the sea, as part of the strategic capabilities of the IDF and the State of Israel. We have great appreciation for all our reservists, the combination of all forces together - regular, career, reserves, frontline troops, and the Home Front Command - is what we need to fulfill our missions," he added.