A party of ten observant Jews set out on a challenging trek in the Himalayas of Nepal, carrying a Torah scroll with them.

The objective was to hold the world's highest minyan at 6,476 meters up and pray for the release of the hostages.

The group, operating under the name "Minyan Everest", is climbing Mera Peak, one of the highest peaks in Nepal. The two-week trek, first reported on charedim.com, includes climbing in extreme cold and oxygen deprivation, with overnight stays in harsh conditions and gradual acclimatization to the altitude.

On the last Friday, the group celebrated Israel's 76th Independence Day at 14,000 feet. They stood in the harsh snow and wind with the Israeli flag and sang Hatikvah.

In the photographs published, the climbers are seen standing against a backdrop of snow-capped slopes, holding up placards with the French inscription 'Liberty for the Prisoners', alongside pictures of the Israeli hostages. Particularly striking are the images of the children of the Bibas family whose bodies were returned to Israel in February 2025.

The group members emphasize that they do not view the trek as a personal adventure but as a public call for unity and prayer. "Even if the majority of the Jewish people will not climb to the summit of a mountain in Nepal - every Jew can raise his heart and pray wherever he is," they wrote on their official Instagram page.