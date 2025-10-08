The family of Bipin Joshi announced on Wednesday that later in the day, it will release footage that was recovered by the IDF and shared with them by intelligence officials.

The video, estimated to have been filmed in November 2023, shows Bipin in Hamas captivity.

Bipin, a Nepali agricultural student, was taken captive from Kibbutz Alumim on October 7th, 2023.

"This proof of life found in Gaza, which we are sharing with you today, gives us unwavering faith that he is alive," Joshi's family stated.