After returning from Hostage Square in Tel Aviv on Sunday, President Isaac Herzog met at the President's Residence in Jerusalem with the family of Bipin Joshi, a Nepalese student who was studying agriculture in Israel when he was abducted by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023.

Bipin's mother, Padma, and sister, Pushpa, were joined in the meeting by Nepal's Ambassador to Israel, Dhan Prasad Pandit.

The President offered his support for Bipin's family during the terrible ordeal they are enduring, and stressed the urgent humanitarian cause of returning the hostages.

President Herzog held a picture of Bipin and said, "Bipin came from Nepal to study agriculture so that he could go back to Nepal and do good in his own country, and develop a life for himself and for his family. We are screaming for Bipin's return. His whereabouts are unclear, but Israel and all those who care about our hostages are doing whatever we can to bring him home. We are screaming and calling to the international community, listen to the voice of Bipin."

Pushpa, Bipin's sister, thanked the President and emotionally added, "It's too much heartbreak for me and my family. I want to thank Israel from the bottom of my heart for standing with us. I thank God for giving us hope. And it's my appeal to the international community, please. We can't imagine how he's living there. I ask the international community, please, do whatever you can. Please, whatever you can."