The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that, directed by the IDF and ISA, IDF troops continue their operational activity in the Gaza Strip, dismantling terrorist infrastructure and eliminating terrorists.

Over the past weekend, the IAF struck over 100 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including terrorist cells, tunnels, underground infrastructure sites, and military structures in which terrorists were operating.

Over the weekend, IDF troops operating in northern Gaza located and dismantled terrorist infrastructure both above and below ground, as well as located a Hamas weapons cache and eliminated several terrorists in the area.

In southern Gaza, the troops continue operational activity in Rafah and along the ‘Morag’ corridor. During their activity, the troops located and dismantled Hamas weapons, eliminated terrorists, and struck terrorist infrastructure from both the air and ground in cooperation with the IAF.

Simultaneously, IDF troops operating in southern Gaza located weapons caches in the area, dismantled dozens of terrorist infrastructure sites, and eliminated a number of terrorists.