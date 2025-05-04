תיעוד: פגיעת הטיל מתימן בנתבג מהרשת

Dramatic footage released this morning (Sunday) reveals the moments when a ballistic missile fired from Yemen struck Ben Gurion Airport.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated, "Following the sirens that sounded in a number of areas in Israel, several attempts were made to intercept the missile launched from Yemen. A fall was identified in the area of Ben-Gurion Airport. The incident is under review."

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that several civilians were slightly injured as a result of the fall near Terminal 3, the airport's main international terminal.

The defense establishment estimates that the air defense systems missed the missile and were unable to intercept it. Both the Arrow and Thaad systems were deployed in failed interception attempts.

Defense Minister Israel Katz stated following the missile attack, "Whoever attacks us will be struck sevenfold."