Several injured from shrapne at Ben Gurion Airport after missile launched from Yemen

Red Alert sirens were activated in the Jerusalem area and central Israel after a missile was launched from Yemen at Israel this morning (Sunday).

Magen David Adom (MDA) has reported that multiple people were lightly wounded after shrapnel fell in the area of Ben Gurion Airport. The shrapnel reportedly fell in the area of terminal 3, the airport's primary terminal for international flights.

The IDF initially stated, "The IDF has identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory, aerial defense systems are operating to intercept the threat. The public is requested to follow the Home Front Command’s defensive guidelines."

Several minutes later, the military provided an update in which it stated, "Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in a number of areas in Israel, a missile was launched from Yemen. Attempts were made to intercept the missile and the results of the interception are under review. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol."

Sirens were heard, in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Petah Tikva, Ramat Gan, Netanya, Rishon Lezion, Modi'in, Herzliya, Kfar Saba, Ramat Hasharon, Bnei Brak, and other communities in central Israel.

Explosions were heard in Jerusalem.