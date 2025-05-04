The Beersheba District Court has sentenced the terrorists involved in the plot to assassinate Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir to prison terms of 3.5 to 5 years.

The sentence is a result of a plea bargain between the prosecution and terrorists, which changed the original charge of “conspiracy to aid the enemy,” which carries a life sentence or even the death penalty, to “disclosure of a decision of betrayal.”

Minister Ben-Gvir responded by saying: “The prosecution is cheapening my blood – and the blood of all Israeli government ministers. The plea bargain signed with the terrorists, who planned to assassinate me with an RPG (rocket-propelled grenade) is a disgrace: the serious charge of “conspiracy to aid the enemy,” which carried a death sentence or life sentence, was changed to “disclosure of a decision to betray” – a much lighter offense, under which they will only face up to five years in prison.”

"Such an agreement sends a message that encourages terrorism: “Keep on trying to carry out assassinations and harm government representatives, ​​and you will get away with it cheaply. The absurdity is doubly serious when you realize that no one bothered to talk to me before reaching the agreement, and did not accept my position, which is in violation of the law. This is not just a personal injury, it is an injury to the entire country. The Israeli public knows that the Attorney General's Office is neglecting the lives of elected officials."

Last November, the Shin Bet and police filed indictments against three terrorists who planned to murder Minister Ben Gvir and his son Shuva’el.

The indictment, which was filed this week with the military court, indicates that during June 2024, the main defendant, Ismail Ibrahim Awadi, contacted several parties with the aim of establishing a military cell, obtaining weapons and manufacturing explosive devices intended to attack security forces personnel.

During his attempts to collect funding and training for the cell he established, Awadi contacted the terrorist organizations Hamas and Hezbollah for assistance in carrying out attacks against Israelis and senior figures. and his son by monitoring the routes they took, learning the type of vehicles they were traveling in and the number of security guards around them. One of the options considered was to kill Ben Gvir when he arrived at the scene of a terror attack.