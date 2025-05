A M72 LAW missile was fired at a house in Kiryat Ata on Saturday night, police confirmed.

No one was injured. Large police forces are at the scene.

A LAW missile is a shoulder-fired missile that is usually used by IDF forces.

"A short time ago, an illegal item was shot at an empty apartment of residents and no casualties in Kiryat Ata, apparently on criminal grounds," a police statement read.

"Police are at the scene and have begun collecting evidence and findings as part of the investigation.”