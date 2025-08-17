A missile launched from Yemen on Sunday afternoon set off sirens in several areas of central Israel and Jerusalem. The IDF stated that aerial defense systems were operating to intercept the threat and asked the public "to follow the Home Front Command’s defensive guidelines."

A short time later, the IDF confirmed that one missile was intercepted. Residents of the city of Modiin Illit are reporting that an interceptor missile fragment fell in the city.

Defense Minister commented on the missile launch, threatening that "the Houthis will pay compound interest for every attempt to fire at Israel. We are imposing an air and naval blockade that hurts them greatly, and this morning we struck infrastructure and energy targets. This is only the beginning.

"The continuation will be strong and painful. Whoever raises a hand against Israel—his hand will be cut off.”

The missile launch comes several hours after the IDF struck an energy infrastructure site 2,000 kilometers from Israel in Yemen that served the Houthi terrorist regime.

Defense Minister Israel Katz added regarding the strikes, "The IDF has now struck terror targets of the Houthi terror regime at the Port of Hodeida and is forcefully attacking every attempt to restore terror infrastructures that were attacked in the past. As I clarified, Yemen is like Tehran. The Houthis will pay heavy prices for firing missiles toward the State of Israel. We will continue to fight at all times and in every place to defend the State of Israel."

This was the 14th time that Israel struck Yemen since the war began. Over the past few months, the Houthis have launched over 70 missiles and over 20 UAVs at Israel.