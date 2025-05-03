Israel's Diplomatic-Security Cabinet is expected to convene Sunday evening to approve plans to ramp up the fighting in Gaza and to approve a broad reserve draft, albeit gradually.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of reservists will receive emergency call-up orders for the fifth time since the beginning of the war.

The reserves that will be recruited will be sent to other sectors, including the northern border or Judea and Samaria, in order to replace the regular brigades stationed there, freeing them to lead to the new attack in Gaza.

Families of hostages held in Gaza have protested the planned expansion of the fighting, claiming that, "Israel is on its way to immerse itself in Gaza's mud in the name of an illusion that some victory can be achieved without returning our brothers and sisters from captivity. It will be mourned for generations."

"The families warn against the dangerous decision currently being made. The expansion of the fighting will endanger the hostages, both alive and dead, will cost lives of our soldiers and will exact a heavy price from tens of thousands of reservists and their families. We call on the government of Israel and the army commanders to stop this mistake. We have to make a deal that will bring everyone back."