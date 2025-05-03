During the last month of April, Israeli forces fought terrorism throughout Judea and Samaria.

The opertions invluded several extensive brigade operations and hundreds of daily and nightly activities to fight terrorism.

As part of these operations, about 290 wanted individuals were arrested, 60 weapons were seized, hundreds of thousands of shekels of terrorist funds were confiscated, and three terrorist houses destroyed.

In northern Samaria, two terrorists were eliminated, 80 wanted individuals were arrested, and dozens of explosives were destroyed.

The IDF stated: "Security forces will continue to operate in Judea and Samaria for the sake of protecting the security of Israeli citizens."