Attorney Marc Zell, Chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel, welcomed US President Donald Trump’s decision to appoint Mike Waltz as US Ambassador to the United Nations, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as Acting National Security Advisor.

"I welcome President Trump’s decision. Mike Waltz and Marco Rubio have long been among Israel’s most loyal friends, consistently advancing a clear position in favor of Israel’s security and against radical Islamic terrorism," Zell said.

"Waltz, who brings with him a strong record as a National Security Advisor, is widely regarded as a leading voice in the US in the fight against global terrorism. He has consistently expressed strong positions against Iran, demonstrated unwavering support for Israel’s right to self-defense, and has never hesitated to speak out clearly in international forums. His appointment to one of the most significant positions in American foreign policy - US Ambassador to the UN - is a clear expression of President Trump’s continued firm policy line and his deep commitment to standing with Israel."

Zell added, "The role of US Ambassador to the UN carries enormous influence, especially in areas where the UN often poses challenges to American and Israeli positions - such as Gaza, Iran, the Human Rights Council, and the World Health Organization."

Regarding Rubio's appointment, he said, "The appointment of Secretary of State Rubio as Acting National Security Advisor also sends a clear message: Trump is not backing down - he is doubling down on his principles and acting with resolve."