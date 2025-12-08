US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz on Monday began a diplomatic visit to Israel, alongside his Israeli counterpart, Ambassador Danny Danon.

Waltz, arrived in Jerusalem Monday morning for a visit which is expected to consist of diplomatic meetings, security reviews, and an examination of the challenges facing Israel.

The visit will commence with a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Ambassador Waltz will then meet with the President of the State of Israel, Isaac Herzog, followed by security briefings with officials.

Later on Monday, Ambassador Waltz will meet with the family of Ran Gvili, the last hostage remaining in Hamas captivity in Gaza.

At the start of the visit, Danon commented: "I commend Ambassador Waltz on his visit to Israel. This visit sends a clear message: As Israel continues to face political and security threats, the United States stands by it."