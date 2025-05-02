Documents from the National Security Ministry accessed by Israel National News - Arutz Sheva show a steady increase in the budget of Israel’s Fire and Rescue Services over the past two years.

The documents contradict recent statements made claiming that the budget for firefighting has been cut.

According to the documents, the firefighting budget in 2022 stood at NIS 1.3 billion, in 2023 and 2024 the budget rose to NIS 1.4 billion, and this year's budget stands at NIS 1.8 billion.

In addition, contrary to the claims of former Public Security Ministry Director General Tomer Lotan, who attacked Public Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, alleging that he put the breaks on the purchase of fire helicopters, the documents show that Ben Gvir's predecessor was the one who blocked the move.

The Ministry's documents indicate that at the conclusion of a discussion held at the National Security headquarters in 2019, a plan of action was decided on, as well as to increase support for the Fire and Rescue Service. Among other things, the plan called for budgeting to purchase four designated Black Hawk helicopters for extinguishing fires. Then-Public Security Minister Omer Barlev, however, did not fund the purchase.

Last year, however, Ben Gvir set aside a budget of 160 million NIS for the purpose, and the purchase began in December 2024.

Sources close to Ben Gvir stressed that the purchase, which began six months ago, is expected to arrive in full within two years, and Ben Gvir is working through diplomatic means to shorten the time until the helicopters arrive in Israel.