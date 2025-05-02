A 70-year-old Jewish man was brutally attacked Wednesday night in the town of Anduze, near Alès in France, Entrevue reported.

The elderly man, wearing a kippah and tzitzit, was feeding cats in the street when a drunk man approached him demanding money. When the victim refused, the attacker punched and kicked him, while calling him a "dirty Jew" repeatedly, eyewitnesses said.

The suspect, age 45, was known to the police for theft, Entrevue added.

He was arrested Thursday morning and taken into custody while still drunk, for "violence and insults based on religious affiliation or non-affiliation."

The suspect is expected to be questioned once he is no longer drunk.