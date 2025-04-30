The IDF on Wednesday struck an organized group in Syria which was preparing to attack the civilian Druze community in the country.
Parallel to this, a harsh message was sent to the new Syrian government, warning that Israel expects them to prevent harm to the Druze community.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said, "Especially on Memorial Day for Fallen Soldiers, when we show appreciation for the Druze community's enormous contribution to Israel's security and remember the Druze fallen who gave their lives to defend the State of Israel, we see great importance in fulfilling our commitment to the Druze community in Israel and to protecting their Syrian brothers."
"Israel will not allow harm to the Druze community in Syria, out of deep commitment to our Druze brothers in Israel, who share both family and history with their Druze brothers in Syria."
In 1974, when Israel and Syria agreed to a ceasefire and the creation of a "buffer zone" between the two countries, many Druze families found themselves split between two countries hostile to each other, with some members on the Israeli side of the border and others on the Syrian side. Marriages continue across the border, but women who exit their home country in order to marry are unable to return. The forced division has led to much resentment and anger among the northern Druze population.