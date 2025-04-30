The IDF on Wednesday struck an organized group in Syria which was preparing to attack the civilian Druze community in the country.

Parallel to this, a harsh message was sent to the new Syrian government, warning that Israel expects them to prevent harm to the Druze community.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said, "Especially on Memorial Day for Fallen Soldiers, when we show appreciation for the Druze community's enormous contribution to Israel's security and remember the Druze fallen who gave their lives to defend the State of Israel, we see great importance in fulfilling our commitment to the Druze community in Israel and to protecting their Syrian brothers."

"Israel will not allow harm to the Druze community in Syria, out of deep commitment to our Druze brothers in Israel, who share both family and history with their Druze brothers in Syria."