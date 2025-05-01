Mia Schem: I filed a complaint against a Tel Aviv fitness coach

Released hostage Mia Schem has revealed that she is the young woman who filed a police complaint against a well-known fitness coach in Tel Aviv, accusing him of sexual crimes against her.

The coach, who is in his 30s and has not been named, was arrested in late March and later released to house arrest. In the past, he trained many influencers.

Speaking to Channel 12 News, Schem said, "I am not the one who needs to hide. In captivity, in Hamas' tunnels, and without a hand, I had hope. Suddenly I am in darkness."

Schem filed a report at the Tel Aviv police station when she was still dazed and in a state of confusion. A friend had found her in serious condition and unaware of what had transpired. The friend brought her to the hospital, where she underwent an examination which confirmed that she had been raped. It is unclear whether she was drugged as well.

Schem has asked the police to clarify what happened during the hours she was unconscious, when an individual, who had been invited to a business meeting at her apartment by the fitness trainer, disappeared. She does not know who the individual was or what was done to her.

The fitness coach has denied all wrongdoing.