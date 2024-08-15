Mia Schem, who was kidnapped by Hamas to Gaza on October 7 and was freed after 54 days in captivity , spoke to Channel 13 News on Wednesday and discussed the post-trauma she continues to suffer from, months after being released.

"There is a fear of driving in a car and suddenly being shot at. It's always there. From the moment the sun goes down, the triggers are much stronger," she said.

Schem recalled flashes of memories of the behavior of the terrorist who guarded her during her time in captivity. "I get into bed, I see him in front of me. I see him and I'm scared. I can't sleep. I'm short of breath, I'm shaking and it's not a fall, it's a very hard crash."

"Sometimes I say, 'Why, why? Why didn't they shoot me on October 7? Why do I have to experience this?’" she added.