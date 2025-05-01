Sergeant Shimon Tubol, a soldier in the haredi Hashmona'im Brigade, was killed on Wednesday night in a car accident, that occurred during his leave from the army.

The accident was under civilian circumstances on Route 457, near Ma'ale Mikhmas in Binyamin.

Tubol is the first casualty of the Hashmonaim Brigade, which was established about six months ago, as part of an effort to integrate soldiers from the haredi community into significant combat service.

He first served in the haredi battalion Netzah Yehuda and later served as a fighter in the haredi Hashmonaim brigade.

Tubol’s friend Yedidya Boskovich eulogized: "Shimon was a special person - with a huge heart, a smile that always lit his surroundings, and a good soul that everyone loved. He served the country with love and dedication."

Four other injured people were evacuated from the scene of the accident to Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital – two of them in their 20s in moderate condition, and two others in mild condition with bruises on their bodies.

Shilo Carmon, an MDA medic, said: "We arrived at a difficult scene and the vehicles were severely damaged. A 30-year-old man was lying unconscious at the scene, and after medical examinations, we pronounced him dead."

He added: "Another injured man who was at the scene was trapped in his car and needed to be rescued. Afterwards, all injured persons were evacuated to hospital in mild or medium condition."