Police can now impound vehicles of dangerous drivers

In recent months, the Binyamin Regional Council together with MK Orit Struck (Religious Zionism) have been pushing to have certain road regulations expanded in Judea and Samaria, in the hope that this will lead to safer conditions for drivers and their passengers.

Binyamin Regional Council head Yisrael Gantz has been holding discussions with the district police commander, culminating in an order issued on Thursday that enables police to impound vehicles from drivers who overtake others crossing a solid white line in order to do so.

Many of Israel's roads, including highways and main arteries, consist of a single lane in either direction without a central barrier, and Highway 90 is notorious for this omission, with a very high rate of accidents, including many fatal ones, occurring on this road.

A month ago, a new law signed into effect gave the police authority to impound the vehicle of a driver who fails to pay traffic fines.

"I would like to congratulate Gen. Yehuda Fuchs and the regional police for their attentiveness to the problems," Gantz said. "The situation on our roads is steadily getting worse and exacting a price in human lives, and we must continue to empower the authorities to enforce the law and restore security to local residents and all those who use our roads."

This development comes not long after a tragic accident that occurred on Highway 60 (a main artery without a central barrier) in which six-year-old Matan Zinman lost his life.