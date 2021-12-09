Beilinson Medical Center provided an update Thursday evening on the condition of Yaniv Me'oded, who was badly injured in a car crash in Judea and Samaria last week.

"The medical staff has had to put Yaniv on assisted breathing again. He is now being put on assisted breathing and anesthetized. His condition is serious but stable," the hospital said.

Yaniv regained consciousness on Tuesday, four days after the accident, and he was disconnected from the ventilator. The condition of his wife, Hodaya, remains serious as well.

The accident occurred when a Palestinian Authority Arab driver, who was on the road despite not having a driver's license, made an illegal u-turn and collided with the Me'oded family vehicle.

The Me'odeds' children, Halleli, 6, and Tov Re'i, 3, were killed in the crash. Hodaya's unborn child also died.

The children were buried in the Rehovot cemetery on Saturday night.