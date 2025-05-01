IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir on Thursday spoke at Israeli President Isaac Herzog's ceremony honoring outstanding soldiers, discussing the ongoing fighting against the Hamas terror group in Gaza.

Regarding haredi enlistment, he added, "As it is written in the Book of Deuteronomy, 'All of Israel are responsible for one another.' This is a principle that was not born merely out of the need to survive, but out of the understanding that our purpose is shared. From the moment at Mount Sinai, where we stood as one, with one heart, to the battlefields of today — our unity is the secret of our strength."

"Among the awardees standing before me are representatives from all across the people of Israel: Avigdor, an officer from a haredi family, a father of a child, who chose to enlist in the IDF despite the social challenges. Dorian, a soldier who made aliyah alone just two years ago, and despite the language barriers, excelled in his service in the Intelligence Directorate. Oria, an observer from the Re'im base, who survived the brutal attack on the base and continued to serve in the IDF, demonstrating extraordinary inner strength. Lea, a soldier whose grandfather was kidnapped to Gaza and murdered there, and from that great pain, she found the strength to persevere, rise, and excel. Daria, the sister of a civilian hostage, who enlisted in the IDF and, even during the fierce struggle for her sister’s return, managed to stand out and become a role model for strength and determination.

"And here are heroic fighters, who were injured in the battlefield, recovered with great courage, and returned to fight shoulder to shoulder with their comrades, overcoming all physical and mental obstacles. Each and every one of the 120 awardees is a link in the chain of generations, and together you all continue the story of the people of Israel."

Zamir clarified that "excellence is not measured by who is the most talented or the most brilliant. It is granted to the one who perseveres. It is a quiet, daily choice to act with responsibility, commitment, and integrity — even when no one is watching. An outstanding individual may be someone who carried out a singular, extraordinary act — but they may also be the one who, despite the repetitive, exhausting, and demanding nature of a task, manages to rise each morning and perform their duty with responsibility, professionalism, and without compromise, refusing to take shortcuts. An outstanding individual is one who lifts up their comrade before lifting themselves; who sees others before considering their own gain. Excellence is an act of service — not for awards or praise, but because the person believes that what they do matters, that they have an impact, that they bear responsibility not only for themselves but for their team, their unit, and their country. Its meaning is not 'what do I get out of this,' but 'what is the right thing to do now.'"

"Today, on our holiday, we remember our comrades-in-arms, the fallen, who fought with strength, courage, and sacrifice. We will tell their stories and the tales of their heroism, and we will act in the light of their legacy. Always with us, in our hearts, a place is reserved for the families of the fallen. We pledge to uphold our eternal oath to stand by your side at all times, to embrace, support, and ensure that we are worthy of the heavy price you have paid. On this occasion, I would like to send my wishes for a full recovery and rehabilitation to all the wounded, both physically and mentally."

Concluding his speech, Zamir said, "Our sovereignty and independence were not given to us as a gift. They were bought with blood and struggle, and they require us to defend them at all costs. The Hamas terrorists still hold fifty-nine of our brothers and sisters. But they too know, their safety is not forever! The IDF is ready and prepared to strike them a decisive blow. We will use all the strength at our disposal, increase the pace of operations, and intensify their power. If necessary, we will do so soon, with determination and confidence in the righteousness of our path."