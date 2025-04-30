Today (Wednesday) to mark Memorial Day, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu put on the tefillin of Maj. (res.) Yossi Hershkovitz, who fell during the war.

"On this Memorial Day, I am honored to put on the tefillin of the Hero of Israel, Maj. (res.) Yossi Hershkovitz. Yossi, a wonderful educator, was imbued with true love of Israel. The moment he was called up, he said goodbye to his devoted wife Hadas, and to his children, Ari, Hillel, Tal, Shira and Neta, in order to protect the home of all of us," Netanyahu wrote.

He added, "Even from within the Gaza Strip, he sent strengthening videos to his family, his students, and the people of Israel. Yossi combined a noble spirit with an uncompromising determination to defend our people and our country. In one hand he held a weapon, and in the other he held his violin. We will turn the grief over the fall of the late Yossi Hershkowitz and all our heroes into a melody - the melody of the power of the generation of victory."