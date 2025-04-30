Lieutenant Shahar Ben Nun, 21, from Petah Tikva, was killed in action last August by an errant IAF bomb. His three brothers came to the Kiryat Shaul Military Cemetery in Tel Aviv on Wednesday to mark the first Memorial Day without their brother.

Shahar's twin brother, Yuval, told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News: "Shahar and I were troublemakers. With this, he always had something very responsible in his conduct. I feel it was a privilege to grow up beside him for 21 years, and I feel even more pride to call him my twin brother. My strength I get from him alone. He sends me all the strength to get up in the morning, to keep going, to lecture, and to talk about him."

Shahar's brother, Ido, adds: "I really loved Shahar's smile. He knew how to transition from laughter to seriousness. I salute him, and I'm proud to be his brother."

Shahar's brother, Roi, speaks about a major lesson he learned from his brother last Memorial Day. "This is our first Memorial Day here. Last Memorial Day, during the sharp transition to Independence Day, Shahar and Yuval, his twin brother, debated whether to celebrate on Independence Day night after many of their friends fell in battle. In the end, they decided to celebrate, and Shahar said: 'Part of celebrating Independence Day is crying beforehand for the guys who lost their lives to save the country.'

"Since last night, we've been crying for Shahar and the guys who saved the country, and from tonight, we will celebrate life for them. Their memory is important to us so we can be better and more worthy.