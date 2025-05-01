Israel’s 77th Independence Day was marked this morning, Thursday, in a moving ceremony at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, honoring 120 outstanding soldiers from across the Israel Defense Forces.

In his address, President Isaac Herzog placed the hostages at the heart of the day’s message: “Even on our national holiday – and especially on our national holiday – we cannot celebrate independence with a whole heart when our brothers and sisters are not with us. Israel as a nation longs for them, for their freedom.”

President Herzog reiterated his call to the nation to hold fast to its shared values and unity, “This uniquely Israeli courage is also the source of our strength – in our steadfast national commitment: to bring all the hostages home. All of them.”

He also addressed the psychological warfare waged by Hamas, recalling the despicable scenes from hostage release “ceremonies” in Gaza. He said, “A banner hung on stage read: ‘Zionism will not prevail.’ But anyone who sees the courage of Israel – in our soldiers, in our honorees – understands, beyond any doubt: they are wrong. Zionism will prevail.”

The President also praised Israel’s soldiers, security forces, and emergency responders, many of whom continue to serve under immense personal sacrifice. Addressing the outstanding soldiers honored at the ceremony, he said, “I read your stories. I read what brought you to this moment of distinction. Because of you, we will prevail. Because of your generation, we will prevail.”

Later in the day, President Herzog will host the annual diplomatic reception for ambassadors and members of the foreign diplomatic corps stationed in Israel. The event will be attended by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and other senior officials.