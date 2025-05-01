Ambassador Mike Huckabee tweeted against the statements on Arabic social media encouraging arson against Israel.

'Israelis live every day with constant threats from uncivilized savages like Hamas seeking to murder civilians & destroying even the trees,' he wrote.

'No respect for life whether people or trees as Hamas, Arab news outlet calls to set fires,' Huckabee accused.

The ISA has begun investigating suspicions that the Jerusalem mountains was a terrorist arson attack. The Israel Police yesterday arrested a man from eastern Jerusalem on suspicions of attempting to set a fire in a field near Jerusalem.