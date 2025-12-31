Five vehicles caught fire Tuesday night in the town of Lehavim in the Negev.

Israel Police have opened an investigation and are investigating whether the incident was a deliberate act of arson.

The incident is the latest in a string of similar acts of vandalism and arson, following car burnings in Giv'ot Bar and additional vehicles were vandalized in the city of Be'er Sheva.

According to investigative sources, it is possible that these actions are acts of revenge by members of the Bedouin Tarabin tribe following a largescale police operation taking place in their village.

Sources close to National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir told Arutz Sheva - Israel National News that "the vehicle fires are a 'price tag' action by the Bedouins in response to the weapons collection operation led by the Minister and the Police Commissioner in Tarabin." A senior police source added, "The rules have changed. They don't understand that they won't scare us, and we will escalate our actions."

The police stated that Operation "New Order" is underway in the Tarabin village in the south, involving hundreds of police officers and soldiers from various special units of the Israel Police, including the Border Police's National Guard, undercover soldiers from the tactical division, Unit 33, cavalry units, dog units, and the aerial unit.

According to the police, during the operation, 24 suspects have been arrested so far, including four minors who hurled rocks at the forces. Additionally, 87 traffic fines have been issued, 23 demolition orders have been given, and roadblocks have been set up at the village’s entrances and exits.

National Guard Commander Nachshon Nagler, held a situational assessment with Southern District Commander Haim Bublil, to evaluate the continuation of the operational preparation.

In a statement following the incident, Israel Police stressed, "Any violent incident, including hurling rocks at security forces, will be dealt with harshly and with zero tolerance, and the law will be fully enforced against all involved. We call on residents to cooperate with the police forces and follow the instructions of the police officers who are acting for their safety and well-being."