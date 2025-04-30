Shin Bet involved in investigation of massive fires

השריפה בגזרת מטה יהודה דוברות המשטרה

The Shin Bet (ISA) is participating in the investigation into the massive fires in the Jerusalem hills area that caused the evacuations of multiple communities and left at least 13 people injured amid suspicions that at least some of the fires were the result of arson.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of arson in the Jerusalem area.

The IDF announced that Israeli Air Force C-130J Super Hercules heavy transport planes, which can carry 18,000 liters (4,755 gallons) of water and firefighting materials, would join the firefighting efforts.

Around 10:30 am, the Fire and Rescue Forces declared an emergency and called up all firefighting teams from across the country, due to the severity and scope of the fire.

Just prior to noon, the Fire and Rescue Service ordered Kibbutz Nachshon's residents to evacuate. As of 2:20 p.m., the list of evacuated communities included: Neve Shalom, Beko'a, Mitzphe Harel, Mesilat Zion, Tarum, Ta'oz, and Nachshon, as well as the Latrun and Canada Park sites.

Twelve people have suffered from smoke inhalation, including two pregnant women who were hospitalized and two infants.

Multiple Independence Day events have been canceled due to the fires, including tonight's event in Tel Aviv.

Israel has reached out to Cyprus, Greece, Croatia, Bulgaria, and Italy asking those nations to send assistance to help combat the fires. Pursuant to a directive from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the National Security Council has held a situational assessment to advance the international assistance.

credit: קובי ריכטר, כבאות והצלה לישראל

