North Korea has revealed for the first time a nuclear-powered submarine under construction, The Associated Press reported Saturday.

State-run media released images showing what it described as “a nuclear-powered strategic guided missile submarine.” The report also detailed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s visits to key shipyards where the country’s warships are being developed.

While the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) did not disclose specifics about the submarine, it confirmed that Kim was briefed on its construction.

US National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes acknowledged the report, stating, “We’re aware of these claims and do not have additional information to provide at this time.

“The US is committed to the complete denuclearization of North Korea,” Hughes added.

The latest move comes after North Korea upped its rhetoric in 2024 and staged dozens of launches of missiles. In early November, North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward the East Sea, just days after it announced it tested an intercontinental ballistic missile , prompting condemnation from the South, the United States and Japan.

In mid-September, North Korea fired a salvo of short-range ballistic missiles.

In January, Kim urged an expansion of the country's nuclear capabilities. Last week, the North Korean leader personally oversaw the test-launch of a strategic cruise missile and ordered full preparedness for nuclear strikes.

Kim previously announced in 2021 that developing a nuclear-powered submarine was among his key military objectives, citing what he called increasing US-led military threats.

A nuclear-powered submarine would allow North Korea to launch missiles from underwater, making detection far more challenging for its adversaries.

Kim has maintained a confrontational stance against the United States and South Korea. This comes despite past outreach efforts from President Donald Trump, who held historic summits with Kim during his first term and recently stated that he would "reach out to him again."