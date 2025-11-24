צוותי חילוץ והצלה פועלים בחילוץ נער מעגורן בבניין בן 36 קומות תיעוד מבצעי כב"ה ירושלים

Fire and Rescue teams rescued a 15-year-old boy who was found standing on the counterweight of a construction crane atop a 36-story building in Jerusalem.

The report was received earlier today at the 102 dispatch center of the Jerusalem District Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters from the Jerusalem station arrived at the scene, climbed to the top of the structure, and made visual contact with the boy. At the same time, specialized teams from the Height Rescue Unit, trained for complex high-elevation extractions, were dispatched to assist.

Firefighters used necessary equipment and took all precautions to ensure the boy’s safety and bring him down as securely as possible.