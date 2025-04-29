תלישת הדגל דוברות המשטרה

During Tuesday night's Memorial Day siren, signaling the start of the day of mourning and remembrance for Israel's fallen and for victims of terror, Jerusalem District observers noticed a suspect ripping an Israeli flag off a vehicle.

The vehicle had stopped at Hashabbat Square in Jerusalem, and the passengers exited to stand during the siren. The suspect then approached the vehicle and ripped its Israeli flag off.

Police detectives present near the scene identified the incident in real time and immediately carried out an arrest.

According to the police, during the arrest, passersby attempted to disrupt the police's work, but were unsuccessful.

The suspect has been arrested and taken for interrogation.