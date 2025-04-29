The IDF is preparing for a significant step up in the ground maneuver in the Gaza Strip, Kan News reported Tuesday.

The decision by the defense establishment and the political leadership was made in light of the lack of progress in negotiations for the hostages' release.

According to the report, thousands of reservists have already been alerted that they will soon be recruited. Most belong to several infantry and armor brigades that will begin operational operations soon. This is not an emergency call-up.

The report also said that one of the components of a plan to expand operations in Gaza is a change in the system for distributing humanitarian aid, and that the responsibility for aid distribution which will be transferred to the IDF.

Details presented in the framework of the recent negotiations indicate that the defense establishment has completed its plan to distribute the aid. Though the division will be carried out by private companies, it will take place in areas organized by the army.

Israel believes that Hamas will not be interested in creating friction with the civilians in Gaza, and therefore will reconsider any attempts to take control of the aid.