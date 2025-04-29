דברי ראש הממשלה ליום הזיכרון רועי אברהם/ לע״מ, סאונד: יחזקאל קנדיל/ לע״מ

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed Israel's bereaved families this evening (Tuesday) at the start of Yom Hazikaron, Israel's Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism.

"My brothers and sisters, dear families of the fallen, as Memorial Day approaches - my heart and thoughts are with you in unwavering gratitude. I know the depth of your grief - the agony of loss, sorrow, longing. Countless tears of pain over the severing of the bond between loved ones," Netanyahu said.

He added: "As Memorial Day approaches, I also remember what the fallen left us. They all aspired to make this world a better place. Our sons and daughters did not stand idly by. They stood by the flag - imbued with a mission, imbued with fortitude. They fought bloodthirsty enemies. They sacrificed their lives for all of us - so that we would be free in our land, protected in our state, rooted in our homeland. The lives of our heroes were short - but they were full of action and meaning."

"Dear families, the echoes of the battle have not yet died down. The war on seven fronts is in full swing. In the name of and for the sake of the fallen, we will continue to adhere to the mission of victory – including the return of all our hostages. The life force of our people will prevail over the accursed murderers who attacked us with such horrific cruelty. We will continue to ensure, with God's help, the eternal life of Israel," Netanyahu said.

He continued: "A Jerusalemite girl, Talia Goldberg, lost her father, the officer and rabbi, Avi Goldberg, may his memory be for a blessing, who fell in battle in southern Lebanon."

"In a heart-wrenching eulogy, while she was simultaneously enveloped in pain and strength, Talia taught us a lesson in gratitude: 'But there is more presence than absence,' she said. We have a country, we have a resurrection, we have each other. Because 'there is more presence than absence,' and the 'there is' will prevail," Netanyahu said.