Shlomo Toaff, father of Captain Daniel Mimon Toaff z"l, talks spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News about his personal and national struggle on the first Yom Hazikaron (Memorial Day for Fallen Soldiers) since his son fell in the Battle at Tel Sultan in Rafah.

"I am the father of Captain Daniel Mimon Toaff z"l, who fell on the 14th of Elul, in the battle at Tel Sultan, less than 150 meters from the site where arch terrorist Yahya Sinwar was eliminated," says Toaff. "The force was tracking Sinwar, and an explosive device was detonated during the operation. Our Daniel fell. This is our first Yom Hazikaron, and we are here so that Israel will remember who its true heroes are."

Toaff says that his feelings are difficult and deep: "There is a terrible sense of longing and a constant feeling of something missing. Our flower has been plucked, and only after he fell were we exposed to the depth of his greatness. I think the entire nation of Israel should know who Daniel was."

Toaff excitedly notes the release of a new book, “If You're Reading These Words,” which is a collections of 49 letters from fallen soldiers, and which also includes Daniel's farewell letter. "This is a book that every Israeli should read, to truly get to know their heroes, not through statistics or names, but through the last words they wrote."

Toaff speaks proudly about Daniel's character: "He joined his IDF unit from the first moments inside Gaza, he never complained. He commanded his soldiers calmly, he was an uncompromising professional, and everyone liked him. His soldiers said that when Daniel was with them, they felt safe."

In conclusion, Shlomo Toaff was asked what his message to the people of Israel was on Yom Hazikaron: "It is important that the people of Israel not only remember - but also embrace the character and values ​​of the fallen into their hearts. These are not just soldiers - these are noble souls. Let us be worthy of them."