The parents of students at Hartman High School in Jerusalem published an apology letter that was sent to Sigal Kraunik, the wife of the fallen Kibbutz Be'eri Security Coordinator Arik Kraunik, after she posted about how, during her lecture to the students, the principal expressed her dissatisfaction with its message.

"The parents of Hartman High School for Girls write you this letter with a heavy heart and a desire to express a clear position regarding what occurred yesterday at the school. We wish to express honest and deep apologies following the incident that does not reflect our position as parents," the letter stated.

"We, as parents, were not present at the lecture, but we heard from the girls about your honest, simple, and powerful words that you said. Your words touched our daughters; they made them think and act, and left a mark. Because of that, it is difficult and painful for us to learn that at the most important moment, you were offended," the parents added.

They emphasized, "This incident does not reflect us. This is not the educational spirit that we believe in, this is not the way we want to raise our children. We are hurt by what happened to you, we ask forgiveness with our whole heart, and express full solidarity and support for you. We would be happy to partake in any way you ask - in commemoration, memorializing, and healing. This is not a matter of political opinion, but a humane, democratic, and Jewish approach that gives space for every opinion and every person."

In her lecture, Sigal discussed the loss of trust in her neighbors in Gaza. She quoted Avida Bachar, a survivor of the massacre who lost his wife Dana and son Carmel, and was himself wounded, who said that it was a good thing the massacre did not occur in Judea and Samaria because that way he understood how guilty the Gazans were.

In a post on social media, the bereaved wife described how her words upset the school's principal. "With a crowd of about 400 students in the auditorium, I began the lecture, which has already been given over 250 times. In the middle, the girl who invited me came over, motioned for me to stop, and whispered in my ear: 'The principal says that this is not the message the school wants to give, and if possible, skip this part and get straight to the personal story."

Kraunik recounts how, at that moment, she gathered strength from something that ex-IDF general Ofir Winter once said about humility. "I stopped, I took a breath, and then Ofir Winter's spirit stood before me and reminded me of the new meaning of humility that I learned from him. I told her: 'This is the lecture, this is my truth, and if the principal doesn't like it, I can get off the stage and go home.' I didn't even get to finish my sentence, and suddenly a fierce round of applause was heard throughout the auditorium. The students clapped loudly. I saw the principal look at the one who invited me and motioned to her to continue.

"That's how the victory of the spirit is born! Education needs to allow children a choice. Democracy grants a space for every opinion and free choice. I only continued the lecture for those pure faces and hands that expressed what the heart wanted," she concluded.