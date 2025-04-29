Israel's population crossed the 10 million mark a few months ago, according to a statement issued today (Tuesday) by the Central Bureau of Statistics.

On Israel's 100th Independence Day, the population is expected to reach 15.2 million. Israel's population has grown on average in the last decade at a rate of about 1.5% per year, which is among the highest in the Western world, compared to 0.9% in the world, 0.5% in OECD countries, and 0.2% in the European Union.

The population in Israel consists of 77% Jews and others, 21% Arabs, and 2.5% foreigners. Among the Jews, 11.5% are haredi, 12% are religious, 33.5% are traditional, and 43% are secular. 80% of the Jews in Israel are native to Israel.

Israel's population is particularly young: more than a third are aged 0-18, indicating significant growth potential for the future. Israel's population has grown 12 times what it was at the establishment of the state, as in 1948 it numbered only 0.8 million residents. According to forecasts, by 2065 the population is expected to reach 20 million residents.

Currently, there are 15.8 million Jews in the world, more than 7 million of whom live in Israel (about 45%). This figure represents a dramatic change from the situation before World War II: in 1939, the number of Jews in the world was 16.6 million, of which only 449,000 were in Israel (3%). Before the establishment of the state, in 1948, the number of Jews in the world was 11.5 million, of which 650,000 were in Israel (6%).

91% of Israelis report that they are satisfied with their lives, and 67% are satisfied with their economic situation. 92% of employees are satisfied with their work, and 83% rate their health status as good. The findings are based on a survey of Israelis from 20 and up, as of 2024.

94% of Israelis feel they have someone to rely on in times of crisis or distress, and 96% are satisfied with their relationship with family members. 92% of Israelis are in contact with friends either in person or by phone, and 78% do not feel lonely.

86% are satisfied and very satisfied with their area in general. Only 58% are satisfied with the cleanliness of their area, and 62% are satisfied with the green spaces and parks in their area.