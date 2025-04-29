The juvenile district court in Jerusalem sentenced a terrorist who carried out a stabbing attack in Jerusalem two years ago, when he was 17, to 24 years in prison, probation, and total financial compensation of 125,000 shekels to four of the victims of the attack.

The terrorist confessed, as part of a plea deal, to committing three offenses of attempted murder as an act of terrorism and two offenses of aggravated assault, all motivated by nationalistic motives.

The indictment noted that before he set out to carry out his plan, the terrorist watched videos encouraging attacks against Jews. He armed himself with a butcher knife and attacked passersby in Jerusalem. One of them was severely injured and became disabled, two others were also injured, and three suffered psychological trauma.

The Jerusalem district prosecution stressed the seriousness of the actions and made it clear that they were committed "after premeditated planning, with determination, and out of an ideological motive."

The prosecution emphasized that "these are serious acts of terrorism, carried out with religious hatred and with the aim of harming innocent civilians simply because of their Jewish identity—therefore, despite the fact that this involves a minor, the sentence must be severe and convey a strong message of deterrence. The prosecution requested that the court impose 30 years of imprisonment, probation, and compensation for the complainants."

The court noted in its ruling: "There is no need to elaborate on the severity of the defendant's actions, who attacked people walking innocently down the streets of the city and attempted to take their lives simply because of their Jewish identity. All of this was done out of a nationalistic ideological motive. These are not only acts that infringe upon the most fundamental values of the sanctity of life and bodily integrity in a manner requiring a strict approach to punishment, but they also undermine the existential foundation of the state."