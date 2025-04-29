The Palestinian Authority criticized the Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir following his decision to ban activities of the Waqf Sanduq Al-Quds organization for six months, claiming that it serves the interests of the Palestinian Authority or operates under its auspices, without obtaining the necessary legal approval.

The official PA news agency Wafa described the order signed by Minister Ben-Gvir as a "blatant violation of international law" and a "new confrontational step aimed at undermining the Palestinian presence in Jerusalem."

The Palestinian Authority district of Jerusalem noted that "this decision was made as part of the systematic campaign of the occupying government aimed at drying up the sources of popular Palestinian activity and harming any entity that assists Arab residents of Jerusalem and helps to empower them economically and socially."

"The step taken by Minister Ben Gvir leads towards an unprecedented escalation aimed at suffocating Palestinian life in Jerusalem, undermining the steadfast foundations of the Arab residents of Jerusalem and the Palestinian presence."

The PA added that "Israel's claims against the Palestinian organization are baseless, as the activities of the organization focus only on charitable work and humanitarian and social aspects, and have no connection to political activity."