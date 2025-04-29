Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer spoke on Monday at the JNS International Policy Summit held at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Jerusalem, and addressed the security and peace challenges facing Israel.

Dermer declared, "In 12 months, the war on seven fronts will be over, and Israel will have won. I think you will see many peace agreements that either have been forged or will be forged in the coming years, but the key to that is victory. In the Middle East, when you win, when you’re strong, that’s what attracts others."

The minister also said at the conference, "The reason I believed in the ceasefire in Lebanon is that we maintained freedom of action in Lebanon. We will ensure that Hezbollah does not rebuild its strength."

Dermer stated that Hezbollah has not recovered since the elimination of the organization's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, and the Iranians have not recovered since the elimination of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.