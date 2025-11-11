Minister Ron Dermer informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of his resignation as Minister for Strategic Affairs.

"On the day I was sworn in as a minister in the government, I promised my family that I would serve only two years in the role. I extended my term twice with their blessing. The first time to work with you to remove the existential threat posed by Iran's military nuclear capabilities, and the second time to end the war in Gaza on terms set by Israel, and to bring our hostages home," Dermer wrote to Netanyahu.

He added, "This government will be remembered both for the October 7 attack and for the management of the two-year war and the seven fronts that followed it."

"I do not know what the future holds for me, but in all that I do, I will continue to do my part to ensure the future of the Jewish people," Dermer wrote to Netanyahu.