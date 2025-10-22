Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer is expected to resign from his position next month, according to a report by Channel 12 News.

The report stated that Dermer had originally planned to step down in December 2024, having set a two-year term for himself in advance. However, due to the complex responsibilities he took on during the negotiations to end the war and the strike on Iran, he decided to remain in office.

Recently, Minister Dermer said that after his resignation, he would “remain around,” although he declined to elaborate on his future professional plans.

Prime Minister Netanyahu reportedly offered Dermer a spot in the Likud primaries, with a guaranteed high-ranking position on the party slate, but Dermer declined. He also denied reports suggesting he would enter the private sector in partnership with Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of the US President.