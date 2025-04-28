Mia Cohen, 49, has been named as the woman found buried Monday morning in her yard on Operation Uvda Street in Hadera.

It is suspected that Cohen's brother murdered her and buried her body. Police have opened an investigation and arrested the brother on suspicion of involvement in the incident.

Cohen, a massage therapist, was found after an acquaintance failed to reach her since Sunday, and began searching for her. The acquaintance noticed an unusual mound of earth in the yard, began digging, and found Cohen buried, with her body showing signs of severe violence.

Neighbors said that the relationship between the siblings was strained. They also said that the Cohen's brother was constantly threatening her and sometimes hit her.

Acquaintances said the brother is known to the authorities due to psychiatric issues, and was hospitalized in the past following his return from a trip abroad. The family said that Cohen has previously filed a police complaint against her brother.